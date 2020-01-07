Kraken awarded contract to test SeaVision on underwater artifacts

ST. JOHN’S, NL — Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. has been awarded a $524,720 contract with the Government of Canada for the company’s SeaVision 3D laser scanner.

SeaVision was initially pre-qualified under the Canadian government’s Build in Canada Innovation Program (BCIP), now the Innovative Solutions Canada –Testing Stream (ISC-TS).

Kraken said it is to deliver the SeaVision scanner to Parks Canada – Underwater Archaeology Team (UAT) for testing during the third quarter.

The system will be evaluated at a variety of archaeologically significant sites including the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror at the National Historic Site of Canada, Nunavut.

Kraken was previously involved in Parks Canada’s discovery of the HMS Erebus during the Franklin Expedition in the summer of 2014.

The company said the system delivers real-time, full colour 3D point cloud images of subsea infrastructure with millimetre accuracy. These datasets create highly detailed models for 3D visualization to support complex machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms used for analytics.

Parks Canada’s Underwater Archaeology Team conducts diving and remote-sensing surveys to identify, inventory, evaluate, and interpret submerged cultural resources.

Kraken Robotics is a marine technology company based in Mount Pearl, NL that makes advanced sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles.