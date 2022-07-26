Accenture plans to acquire Eclipse Automation

Accenture agreed to acquire Eclipse Automation. The acquisition will allow Accenture to offer automated production lines that leverage the cloud, data and AI.

“Technology, data and AI are fundamentally transforming every part of a company,” said Aaron Saint, North America lead for Industry X, Accenture. “This includes engineering and manufacturing, our clients’ next digital frontier. With Eclipse Automation, we will combine advanced automation capabilities with our deep digital expertise. This will position Accenture better than ever to help our clients reimagine their products and how they make them.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.