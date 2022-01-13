Plant.ca

Ballard announces orders for 31 fuel cell engines to equipment manufacturer

January 13, 2022   Maryam Farag

Photo: Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems announced orders for 31 modules, totaling 3 MW of hydrogen fuel cell power, to a global construction, electric power, and off-road equipment manufacturer for testing and deployment in a variety of end-use applications.

The modules are expected to be delivered in 2022 and 2023 to match planned integration, testing, and deployment schedules.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with this important strategic account where we are able to offer Ballard’s portfolio of leading fuel cell engines across a variety of off-road and stationary power applications,” said Randy MacEwen, President and CEO, Ballard. “We see significant leverage in our business model where we use the same core competencies, the same core fuel cell technology, and, in some cases, the same fuel cell engines across different business verticals and geographic markets.”

The orders include the supply of Ballard’s new FCmove-HD+ engines, which act as a zero-emission solution for broad reaching medium and heavy-duty applications.

