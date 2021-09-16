Plant.ca

Eigen Innovations partners with Intel

September 16, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Eigen Innovations.

Eigen Innovations has partnered with Intel to optimize the performance of Eigen’s machine learning models by deploying the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit.

Eigen’s machine vision platform has been purpose-built to analyze factory image and process data as it is captured. The hybrid cloud and software suite creates a traceable digital profile for every factory part and component to analyze root problems and eliminate defects.

Eigen builds upon the OpenVINO toolkit to offer customers an inline view of quality and process indicators delivering real-time, actionable insights, monitoring, and remote configuration services.

Global manufacturers including Tier 1 automotive suppliers are adopting the enterprise vision software to shift the focus of their vision systems from inspection to prevention.

