Kryton builds new facility in Calgary, Alberta

October 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Kryton International Inc. has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta.

The plant is operated by Cementec Industries Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kryton acquired in 2017. Cementec manufactures and distributes Hard-Cem, an integral hardening admixture that increases concrete resistance to abrasion and erosion.

Cementec is also the only manufacturer of silica fume products in Western North America. Con-Fume is used to add durability to concrete construction, and XL-Fume is used in mining, oil, and gas infrastructure.

“The acquisition of Cementec in 2017 supported our global strategy to provide our customers with products that support sustainable concrete construction,” says Kari Yuers, President and CEO, Kryton. “Not only in the fact that our products increase concrete durability and reduce lifetime CO 2 emissions, but also in the fact that we are recycling post-industrial material to create high-quality products that are designed to improve concrete performance and sustainability.”

Built on 4.5 acres, the facility is designed to accommodate 10 times the output of the previous plant to ensure a stable supply chain for customers locally and as a specialty export to Kryton’s worldwide distribution network.

“The decision to stay in Calgary made perfect sense,” said Kari. “Calgary was the birthplace of this technology, and we have been able to retain our dedicated and knowledgeable team who are a key part of our success.”