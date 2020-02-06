Hellmann’s Canada commits to using 100% recycled plastic

TORONTO — Hellmann’s Canada announced Feb. 5 that all of its mayonnaise jars and bottles will be made with 100% recycled plastic by March, projected to save one million kilograms of virgin plastic this year.

The food manufacturer says using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic has a lower carbon footprint and is less reliant on non-renewable natural resources, helping contribute to a sustainable circular economy.

“Canadians want to do what’s right, seeking out products and brands that prioritize the planet,” said Gary Wade, president of Unilever Canada, Hellmann’s parent company, in a prepared statement. “By transitioning our bottles and jars to ones made with 100% recycled plastic, Hellmann’s is helping make sustainable choices more accessible, while continuing to deliver the great taste Canadians know and love.”

Hellmann’s says its efforts will contribute to Unilever’s commitment to ensure all its plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.