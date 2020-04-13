Collaboration creates full-head protective hood for healthcare workers

MONTREAL — A joint task force combining the innovative capabilities of a surgeon, a hockey equipment manufacturer and a maker of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) handling systems has created a full-head protective hood for healthcare workers.

Responding to the need in Quebec for protective equipment for those on the front line dealing with the COVID-19 virus, surgeon and inventor Dr. René Caissie of the Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur de Montréal, Dorma Labs and DentalCorp; CCM Hockey, a designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment; and Industrie Orkan, a Canadian supplier of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) handling systems, are have designed and are ready to produce the hood in record time.

The hood completely encloses the user’s head and is powered by an air-purifying respirator (PAPR). This device defends against multiple hazards by combining respiratory, head, eye and face protection, guarding against aerosolized and airborne particulates.

It can be worn for several hours at a time and reduces inter-patient treatment protection changeover lapses.

The hood was tested at the Institut de Recherche en Santé et Sécurité du Travail (IRSST), attaining an Assigned Protective Factor (APF) of 100 – 10 times the APF needed to qualify an N95 mask.

As the pandemic began to progress, Caissie witnessed first-hand the urgent need for highly protective devices and wanted to do something to protect medical professionals.

“With the rapidly declining quantity of personal protective equipment available in my work environment, as did most of my colleagues, I began to look for solutions,” said Caissie, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at the Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur de Montréal. “I decided to participate in an effort to build our own equipment using materials that are readily available here in Montreal, so that this could move quickly and without having to depend on external factors more than absolutely necessary.”

After designing a working prototype, he reached out to CCM to see if the company could produce the device at scale. CCM’s engineering and design teams transformed available supplies and quickly developed manufactured prototypes.

Industrie Orkan offered its expertise in design, 3D simulation and manufacturing to develop a complete positive pressure fresh air supply system for the protective hood within 48 hours.

Once approved by Health authorities, CCM Hockey will produce up to 150 units per day for as long as supply and market conditions allow.

Designs, materials specs and assembly instructions are to be shared on an open source basis as soon as possible at www.ccmhockey.com so any manufacturer can contribute to production capacity.