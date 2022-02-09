New incubation services for Outaouais cybersecurity businesses

February 9, 2022 Maryam Farag

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) is granting a non-repayable contribution of $230,000 to Cilex, an organization that propels start-ups, businesses, and institutions forward as they develop technological innovations by offering incubation, acceleration, and research and development services.

“We are very happy to be able to count on financial support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions,” said Martin A. Roy, General Director, Cilex. “This assistance shows the confidence the Agency places in the services we offer. It will enable us to help more high-potential start-ups and be a catalyst for business development.”

The financial assistance will enable Cilex to enhance the incubation and acceleration services it offers to cybersecurity businesses and will lead to the maintenance of seven jobs.

“It is a priority of the Government of Canada to ensure communities prosper. Small and medium–sized businesses are an integral part of our economic recovery plan,” said Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament, Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED. “That is why CED supports them in their efforts to boost their productivity, develop new products, or improve their existing products and services. Cilex is a major contributor to the Outaouais’ economic vitality, and the success of this project will reverberate right across the region.”