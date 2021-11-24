Exro employees move into U.S. headquarters in Arizona

November 24, 2021 Maryam Farag

Exro Technologies Inc. announced that the company employees have moved into its U.S. headquarters in Mesa, Arizona.

Since Exro first announced the location of its U.S. headquarters, the company has brought in the first dozen employees who will open the doors in the Greater Phoenix region.

The plans for Exro’s 15,000-square-feet Arizona office include a research and development facility, an innovation centre, and an engineering area from which the company will continue product development and testing of the coil driver technology’s ability to improve performance in electric motors.

Exro will develop and pilot its Energy Storage System from the same location. The new Mesa facility will be equipped with two electric motor dynamometers in the first quarter of 2022. Full facility completion is expected for the second quarter of 2022.

“Moving into our Mesa facility today marks another milestone for the company this year,” said Sue Ozdemir, CEO, Exro. “With our doors officially open for business, we expect to increase our testing capacity and scale to meet the demand we’re creating. We can’t wait to welcome our partners, customers and shareholders to tour our state-of-the-art innovation and development facility early next year.”