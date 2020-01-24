EMC launches RAMP program for Nova Scotia manufacturers

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Manufacturers in Nova Scotia face skills shortages and capacity utilization issues that have an impact on productivity and the implementation of advanced technology. Now they have access to resources that will make them more productive and globally competitive.

The Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium (EMC), a non-profit business organization that helps manufacturers become more productive and competitive, is launching its two-year RAMP (Regional Advanced Manufacturing and Productivity) initiative for the province’s manufacturers and related industries. The aim is to provide enhanced productivity improvement knowledge, networking/benchmarking resources and advanced manufacturing technology best practices and roadmaps.

Funding support is provided by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Advanced Education.

EMC notes three key features:

• RAMP clusters. Sessions will be held in the Halifax and Truro areas that will feature a network of forward-thinking leaders sharing ideas, best practices and benchmarking. Topics will be driven by participating industries and may include (but not limited to) advanced manufacturing, automation and robotics, additive manufacturing, future skills, AI/machine learning, next generation production systems, cyber technologies and security.

• Lean leader and management systems certificate training. The program for up to 15 select manufacturers will be deployed over 10 one-day modules and show them how to measure, adjust and implement strategic lean planning, while achieving positive ROI. Targets ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 will be achieved while the program is completed.

• ROI generation. For manufacturers participating in the lean training. Based on a challenge encountered in their workplace, participants will complete a workplace performance project that delivers real-time results.

Supported by an advanced manufacturing/productivity assessment, each company will receive 12 days of onsite support training and mentoring for building productivity skills and capabilities, as well as up to three days of facilitated mentoring for project implementation, to increase retention and build concurrent ROI. EMC reports a recent pilot’s annual ROI ranged from $50,000 to more than $400,000 during the program.

Contact:

Sue Elliott: Field Service Advisor, Nova Scotia | Tel: 902-890-9915 | E-Mail: selliott@emccanada.org

Joan Richard: Operations Manager, Eastern Canada | Tel: 506-530-0229 | E-Mail: jrichard@emccanada.org