Armstrong appoints Global Commercial Director and Commercial Director U.S.

January 3, 2022 Maryam Farag

Armstrong Fluid Technology announced that Mike Fischer has been promoted to Commercial Director, Global Building Business, reporting directly to the CEO, Todd Rief.

Fischer joined Armstrong in 2020 as the commercial director for the U.S. and Latin America, bringing over 30 years of experience from his work with Honeywell, Johnson Controls and Siemens. Prior to joining Armstrong, he was Vice-President, Global Service Sales at Honeywell Building Solutions where he led a global sales team responsible for selling software and services.

Taking on the role of Commercial Director U.S. is Chris Markert, an experienced business executive with a 30-year career of extensive global management and sales experience in the HVAC&R industry. His business experience includes senior management positions with Honeywell International and Johnson Controls, where he had responsibility for major business units in North America, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.

He has also owned and operated an HVAC&R contracting and service company, as well as an internet start-up focused on technology for the HVAC&R industry. Immediately prior to joining Armstrong, he served as Director of North America Service Sales with Honeywell, managing five regions.