Food-X Technologies partners with Carrefour Group

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Food-X Technologies Inc., has partnered with Carrefour Group, with the commencement of operations of Carrefour’s new e-commerce fulfillment centre in Belgium.

The facility is 8,350 m2 and has the FoodX software-as-a-service-based eGrocery management solution (eGMS) to improve the productivity and profitability of operations.

This new fulfillment centre will be able to handle over 5,000 orders per day for customers throughout Belgium by the second half of 2021. Under the agreement between FoodX and Carrefour, FoodX is entitled to fees related to engineering and implementation, and recurring revenues.

“We are proud to have worked with the Carrefour team to introduce our FoodX eGMS solution within this new state-or-the-art fulfillment centre serving Carrefour’s communities throughout Belgium,” said Peter van Stolk, CEO, Freshlocal Solutions. “Our solution supports the safe, efficient, and cost-effective provision of eGrocery services, and we are excited to partner with Carrefour Belgium with our innovative technology to meet the needs of their market.”