Armstrong expands in India

Armstrong Fluid Technology moved its Engineering and Capability Centre to Bangalore, India to help support increased demand in the Indian marketplace. The new centre will support Armstrong’s two Indian manufacturing facilities.

The formal opening ceremony was held in July and was attended by senior partners of local Indian engineering firms, tech companies and contractors, and global leaders in the Armstrong organization.

“The move to new offices provides more space to accommodate the steady growth of Armstrong’s employee base in India. It also reflects our desire to be located closer to our major customers and closer to the talent pool,” said Jiji Joseph, commercial director and country leader, India, Armstrong.