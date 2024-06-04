Microbix Biosystems advances bioreactor capabilities

This achievement will enhance production capacity for the referenced native Antigen, improve Microbix’s ability to schedule and allocate its manufacturing resources, and provide economic benefits.

MISSISSAUGA — Microbix Biosystems Inc., a life sciences manufacturer and exporter, announces that it has successfully adapted and extended the use of its bioreactor capabilities for production of another test-ingredient (a native Antigen). This achievement will enhance production capacity for the referenced native Antigen, improve Microbix’s ability to schedule and allocate its manufacturing resources, and provide economic benefits.

Microbix is involved in the production of native Antigens – preparations of purified and inactivated bacteria and viruses essential for the manufacture of “immunoassays.” Immunoassays are diagnostic tests that detect the presence of “antibodies” to establish prior or current exposure to a pathogen, or to assess the degree to which a patient may be immune to a pathogen due to protective antibodies.

Microbix’s bioreactors are devices that are used for tightly-controlled culturing of mammalian host cells and disease-causing bacterial and viral organisms. Microbix previously undertook to move production of a key viral Antigen from traditional culturing “roller-bottles” into bioreactors, in a multi-year transition intended to provide greater production capacity, improve yields, and enhance reliability.

Microbix has now adapted its use of bioreactors to production of one of its commercially-important bacterial Antigens. This advancement enables production of greater quantities of the Antigen in less lab space and with improved efficiency. Allocating bioreactor usage between two different Antigen products will also provide benefits with respect to ensuring full and continuous utilization of available capacity.

Microbix continues improving its responsiveness to the changing supply needs of its many native Antigen customers – strengthening abilities it demonstrated in response to profound Antigen demand swings that occurred during, and following, the COVID-19 Pandemic. Use of its bioreactors for both bacterial and viral Antigen production is a significant accomplishment and is one of the many manufacturing innovations that Microbix continues to pursue and implement.

Dr. Ken Hughes, COO of Microbix, commented, “Microbix’s engineers, production and quality professionals, and scientists have once again developed and implemented innovative, increased volume native Antigen production methodologies with improved reliability via use of our bioreactor capabilities. This particular advancement is a technological triumph that exemplifies the excellence of our scientific and operational teams”.