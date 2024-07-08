BNQ announces two new certification programs

QUÉBEC — The Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ) is now able to certify all manufacturers of compostable products to two new certification programs. These programs are based on the requirements of two international standards and they provide a framework for plastics or products made of plastic as well as other products such as cardboards or packaging that can be certified as “compostable”.

Products are said to be “compostable” when they have the capacity to disintegrate and biodegrade via biological processes in presence of oxygen, and which degradation generates carbonic dioxide, water, inorganic compounds, and biomass. Depending on the degradation conditions, these products decompose at a rate consistent with other compostable materials such as food waste, without leaving visible, distinguishable, or environmentally toxic residues.

Among others, the international standards ISO 17088:2021 Plastics — Organic recycling — Specifications for compostable plastics and ISO 18606:2013 Packaging and the environment — Organic recycling set out requirements to be met by the products developed by the manufacturers to be suitable for recovery through aerobic composting. Thus, as interest in recovery for organic matters via composting grows, it is necessary to correctly identify products made of plastics or other products degrading satisfactorily under industrial composting conditions without leaving any persistent or toxic residues.

“The several uses of the terms “compostable” and “biodegradable” on packagings often are the results of self claims that are not verified by a third party; as a result, it definitely contributed to confuse consumers. When obtaining a certification by the BNQ, the manufacturers can declare that their products will be composted in appropriate industrial installations,” said Isabelle Landry, Principal Director at Bureau de normalisation du Québec.

The BNQ proposes to manufacturers of compostable packaging and products to evaluate their conformity to standards ISO 17088:2021 and ISO 18606:2013.

As part of the certification process, the enterprise is primarily responsible to have its products analyzed in accordance with the requirements of the applicable standard by an independent laboratory that is qualified to measure the disintegration level, the aerobic biodegradation, the effects of the compost ability to support plant growth as well as the maximum concentration of regulated metals and other toxic substances in the product to be certified. Then, as part of its certification process, the BNQ analyzes the test reports, and products deemed to be in conformity obtain the certification. To this end, a distinctive mark of conformity, which is recognized in Canada, is issued to certified enterprises so they can highlight this characteristic cross-checked by a third party.