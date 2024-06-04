Regenx announces new Vice President of Operations

Recently, Bob was working for Heraeus Precious Metals in a management position and his time at Johnson Matthey included the full responsibility of the Sevierville Tennessee production facility.

EDMONTON — Regenx Tech Corp. announces that it is adding to its executive management team.

Bob Fair is joining the Company as Vice President, Operations, Regenx USA, Inc. Bob experience in the precious metals and chemical industry. He’s reportedly spent years working in chemical and manufacturing plants, combined with time in Senior Management positions. In addition, Bob holds a Bachelor of Science degree with specialization in Chemistry.

Recently, Bob was working for Heraeus Precious Metals in a management position and his time at Johnson Matthey included the full responsibility of the Sevierville Tennessee production facility.

Rick Purdy, President Regenx USA said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Bob to the Regenx team. Bob brings a unique skill set to the Company with experience in both plant operations and an intimate understanding of the refining sector. Bob will have responsibility for the operation of the Regenx facility as it grows and be the primary contact for our interactions with refining partners. The addition of Bob is another step in delivering on our vision of being the future of precious metal recovery.”

On commencement of employment Bob will be granted 750,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.05. The options will have a life of 5 years and 25% will vest immediately and the remaining vesting in 1 year.

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals.