Fenplast acquires Les Portes ARD

The acquisition of Les Portes ARD will allow Lajeunesse windows and doors not only to expand its product range but also to integrate a network of clients complementing its existing market.

CANDIAC — Fenplast, a manufacturer of windows and doors in Quebec, announces the acquisition of the company Les Portes ARD in Lachute.

The acquisition of Les Portes ARD will allow Lajeunesse windows and doors not only to expand its product range but also to integrate a network of clients complementing its existing market. Although the current leaders are leaving the company, the administrative structure and all staff will remain in place to maintain operational continuity and meet new challenges, leveraging their expertise.

“We are proud to welcome Les Portes ARD to the Fenplast group. This acquisition is a significant step in our growth strategy, as it allows us to enhance Lajeunesse’s offerings while integrating a talented and dedicated team,” said Jean Marchand, President of Fenplast. “We look forward to collaborating with them to continue providing superior quality products to our customers.”

This strategic acquisition will try to buttress the company’s position in the window and door industry in Quebec.