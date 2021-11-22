Seeq appointed new CEO and announced changes to Board of Directors

November 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

Seeq Corporation announced the appointment of former chief operating officer Lisa J. Graham, as Chief Executive Officer.

Former CEO and co-founder Steve Sliwa will remain at Seeq in an advisory role as Vice Chairman and Co-Founder. Seeq also appointed Ashley Kramer to the company’s Board of Directors.

Graham previously served as COO and VP of analytics engineering at Seeq. Prior to joining Seeq, Graham served as CEO and founder of Alkemy Innovation, an engineering services company. She also served as COO and SVP at Bend Research, now part of Lonza.

“I am honoured to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time in our company’s growth,” said Graham. “I look forward to working with the Seeq team and its board of directors to continue accelerating our business growth, while delivering great value to every one of our customers.”

Kramer has been named to the board of directors, bringing over 15 years of experience to Seeq. Kramer serves as the Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Sisense where she is responsible for leading its go-to-market and product strategy, brand awareness, and revenue growth.

Previously, she held positions as SVP of product for Alteryx, and global head of cloud for Tableau.

“I am passionate about data and analytics, and particularly enjoy working with companies like Seeq that enable organizations to easily leverage analytics applications to improve their business outcomes,” said Kramer. “I look forward to bringing a new perspective to the board and joining Seeq on their growth journey.”