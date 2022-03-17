Laserfiche partners with Girls Who Code to address gender gap in tech
Laserfiche, provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, announced its partnership with Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization whose mission is to close the gender gap in technology and computing.
“The memory of Nien-Ling Wacker, the founder of Laserfiche and my late wife, serves as a living legacy to so many women and girls who pursue careers in technology,” said Chris Wacker, CEO, Laserfiche. “As proud sponsors of Girls Who Code, we are empowering a generation of brilliant minds and change-makers to solve the world’s most urgent problems.”
Since its inception, Girls Who Code has reached 500 million people globally and 450,000 girls through its programming. The organization serves girls from elementary school to college, half of whom come from historically underrepresented groups in the technology industry.
“Girls Who Code wants to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does, and that would not be possible without the support of partners like Laserfiche,” said Tarika Barrett, CEO, Girls Who Code. “We’re excited to partner with a company whose story aligns so well with our mission and look forward to working together to foster a more diverse and inclusive technology industry.”
