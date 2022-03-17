Laserfiche partners with Girls Who Code to address gender gap in tech

March 17, 2022 Maryam Farag

Laserfiche, provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, announced its partnership with Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization whose mission is to close the gender gap in technology and computing.

“The memory of Nien-Ling Wacker, the founder of Laserfiche and my late wife, serves as a living legacy to so many women and girls who pursue careers in technology,” said Chris Wacker, CEO, Laserfiche. “As proud sponsors of Girls Who Code, we are empowering a generation of brilliant minds and change-makers to solve the world’s most urgent problems.”

Since its inception, Girls Who Code has reached 500 million people globally and 450,000 girls through its programming. The organization serves girls from elementary school to college, half of whom come from historically underrepresented groups in the technology industry.