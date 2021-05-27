Héroux-Devtek appoints new Director

Héroux-Devtek Inc. announced the appointment of Annie Thabet as Director of the Corporation.

With approximately 35 years of experience in venture capital and equity investments, Thabet co-founded Celtis Capital in 2003; a firm specialized in transactional services for mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate finance, and asset management. Prior to co-founding Celtis Capital, she worked at Société générale de financement du Québec (SGF), where she held different management positions from 1987 to 1998. After leaving SGF, she launched AT Capital; an investment management company.

“We are privileged to welcome Ms. Thabet to our Board of Directors,” said Gilles Labbé, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Héroux-Devtek. “Her extensive career, particularly in the field of mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance, will bring a new insight to the Board of Directors. We look forward to working closely with Ms. Thabet.”

