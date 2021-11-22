Director of Competitions and Young Women’s Initiatives at Skills Ontario receives Women of Inspiration Award

November 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Universal Women’s Network hosted the 2021 Women of Inspiration Awards with 150 finalists across Canada, and announced Jennifer Green, Director of Competitions and Young Women’s Initiatives at Skills Ontario, as the recipient of the Dream Builder Award, sponsored by AMJ Campbell, presented by their President and CEO, Pierre Frappier.

This accolade recognizes Green as a woman who leads, inspires, and motivates others to make an impact locally, nationally, and globally. The Dream Builder Award is for a woman who “demonstrates that there is a space and a place for women who wear steel-toed boots to work or who has successfully challenged a world of work or industry typically occupied by males.”

As an advocate of the advancement of skilled trade and technology careers, Green is also a Licensed Mechanic Millwright and has been a supporter for those pursuing and working in these careers since she was in secondary school.

“It is an honour to be recognized by the Universal Women’s Network and to be among this group of incredible women,” said Green. “I am so grateful to those who supported me on my path – this is not just my achievement. It’s theirs, too.”

“On behalf of Skills Ontario, we congratulate Jennifer for this spectacular achievement,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO, Skills Ontario. “She is a fantastic and influential leader, and her hard work and passion are truly inspiring. Her dedication is an important part of the effort to build the future skilled workforce, and we are very proud of her and her success.”

Green has been described as a trailblazer for women in non-traditional careers. Through her mentorship, community involvement, and leadership, she has received many honours, such as a Canada’s Most Powerful Women Top 100 Award presented by the Women’s Executive Network (WXN).