AD Canada’s Women in Industry Network reaches new heights during second kickoff session

January 3, 2022 Maryam Farag

The AD Canada’s Women in Industry Network expanded its reach during a special encore kickoff session, which brought together dozens of member and suppliers from all three AD Canada divisions.

The virtual event included two panel discussions featuring successful women and men from a different fields and background, including Renee Lytle (CFO at E.B. Horsman & Son), Meena Bajwa (Country Senior Director – Marketing at Schneider Electric), Diana Di Carlo (Sales and Operations Manager at Desco Plumbing & Heating Supply), Haly Baran (Marketing Coordinator at AD Canada), Kaity Harper (AD Associate at AD Canada), Rob Dewar (President at AD Canada), Carol McGlogan (President & CEO at Electro-Federation Canada), Shelley Vallee-Ewing (Co-Founder at Women in HVACR Canada), and Eric Tordjman (Co-Owner at Mercury Lighting).

The topics of conversation ranged from the positive impacts of mentorship and actions partner organizations are taking to support diversity, equity and inclusion, to sharing personal stories of overcoming obstacles and relentlessly progressing toward breaking the ‘glass ceiling’.

Rob Dewar, president at AD Canada, opened the session and reflected on how this initiative affects him personally.

Advertisement

“As AD Canada’s very first cross-divisional network group, the Women in Industry Network is meaningful for a multitude of reasons, however as a proud father of two sons and a daughter, this group impacts me on a very personal level,” said Dewar. “I will never accept anyone putting a barrier in front of my daughter that they wouldn’t put in front of my sons. With the continuation of groups and open discussions like these, I anticipate that we will see a day where those gender-biased blockades are eradicated.”