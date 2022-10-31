Velo3D appoints chief people officer

Velo3D, appointed Jessie Lockhart as chief people officer. Lockhart brings over 20 years of experience in human resources and people operations to the role. She holds a Ph.D. in global leadership and change from Pepperdine University and most recently oversaw global talent management at Lam Research, a Fortune 300 supplier of semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment.

Velo3D has experienced growth in its workforce over the past year since becoming a publicly listed company, including expansion in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lockhart will help continue that growth, overseeing all aspects of the company’s people operations, including global talent management, leadership and organizational development, talent acquisition, total rewards, engagement, and culture.

“To meet our growth goals as a company, we need strong organizational infrastructure to ensure we can continue to hire and retain top talent around the world and help them progress in their careers as we scale our business,” said Benny Buller, founder and CEO, Velo3D. “Jessie brings with her an amazing background of working with high-growth, innovative companies that have successfully undergone periods of rapid expansion. Our team has always prioritized our company culture and with Jessie overseeing people operations, and helping bolster our internal best practices, I’m confident we can continue to expand without losing the culture we’ve worked so hard to build.”