Blanco appoints vice-president of brand and marketing

Blanco names Edyta Drutis as vice-president of brand and marketing for Blanco North America.

In this role, Drutis will lead integrated marketing, branding and communications efforts for Blanco across the U.S. and Canada. Her focus will be to increase consumer awareness and to drive ongoing promotion of the Blanco unit, the water place system for residential kitchens.

“Edyta is an integral member of the Blanco leadership team, and she has been instrumental in establishing the Blanco brand in North America,” said Garth Wallin, president and CEO, Blanco North America. “Having served as director, brand and communications for Blanco in her most recent position, she has demonstrated marketing savvy and a strategic, well-honed approach to building the brand. I am confident her leadership will continue to expand our presence regionally.”

Drutis has over 20 years of marketing and communications experience, with 14 years in the plumbing industry. She started her journey with Blanco in 2014 as the marketing manager for Blanco Canada.