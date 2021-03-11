Virtual Vibes: Why Machine Shops Need a Presetter

CTMA will host a Virtual Vibes event, featuring Jim Mayer, on Thursday, March 18, at 10 a.m.

Mayer is the Manager for the Tool Measuring System team for BIG KASIER Americas, where he uses his expertise in process improvement and supply chain management to help machine shops of any size enhance their current methods to realize true cost savings.

Topics will include:

Why a shop needs a tool presetter

How presetters can reduce the total cost of manufacturing a part

How the team at BIG KAISER optimizes the setup process for machine shops using off-line tool measuring technologies

Presetter options available for all types of shops

PROGRAM

Welcome – Robert Cattle, CTMA Executive Director.

Presentation with Q&A – Jim Mayer, BIG KAISER.

Industry Discussion – Chris Hergott, CTMA President.

