Dell Technologies Spring Webcast

Dell Technologies hosted its Spring 2021 Media Webcast recently, announcing its upcoming products around commercial, consumer and gaming.

Host Raymond Watkins introduced the presenters and led the Q&A session.

Rahul Tikoo, SVP, client product group, kicked off the event by talking about Dell Technologies’ PC portfolio and the impact that COVID-19 had on investments in this sector.

He also introduced: Alienware for gaming, Inspiron portfolio, and the consumer and commercial notebook portfolios.

“Technology, especially PCs, are very central to how we communicate, how we elaborate, and how we connect with each other,” said Tikoo. “We have been investing in our PC portfolio for years and making it a lot more personal, so you can really use it in any walk of your life. It’s a companion device, whether you want to work, learn, or you want to play, and these investments have been paying off for us.”

According to Tikoo, Dell’s earnings report shows that the past year Dell has shipped over 52 million PCs, which is about 143,000 PCs shipped every day.

Tikoo also spoke about Dell’s commitment to sustainability, by having 100 per cent of their packaging and 50 per cent of their product content made out of recycled or renewable materials.

“We were given the Environmental Protection Agency’s Champion Award for sustainability,” he said. “This is the seventh year in a row that EPA has recognized us.”

Kevin Terwilliger, VP, Inspiron and Vostro, introduced the Inspiron family product line, including the Inspiron 4 2-in-1, Inspiron 16 Plus, and Inspiron 13, 14 and 15.

Meghana Patwardhan, VP, Latitude, introduced the new Latitude 7320 Detachable laptop.

“We hear two big complaints about the pen all the time, we hear ‘first of all I can never find my pen, and if I find my pen it’s never charged’,” said Patwardhan. “So, we really took that feedback to heart, and this device has a pen that can be placed in to the folio, so it will always be with you, and it’s also going to be the world’s fastest charging pen, so 100 per cent charged in 30 seconds, and lasts 90 minutes.”

She concluded by introducing Dell’s UltraSharp webcam.

“This our first Dell camera that we are going to be building and developing ourselves,” she said. “It is going to be the most advanced 4K ultra high-definition webcam in the industry.”