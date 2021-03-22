CCBC’s Food & Beverage Virtual Business Round

The Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada (CCBC) will host a Food and Beverage Virtual Business Round on April 12 and 13, from 2-5 p.m.

Canadian importers and distributors will connect directly with Brazilian food and beverage suppliers to discover products and ingredients that can positively impact their operations in Canada.

The B2B meetings will be 20-25 minutes in duration. Registration is free and closes on March 29.

Topic will include:

Brazil offers Canadian buyers an array of products not found locally due to their climate, one that is consistent year-round and ideal for growing and producing food products, and their massive geographic area which allows for high production rates.

There were more than 500,000 tons of fresh fruit imported by Canada from Brazil in 2019, representing only a fraction of Brazil’s food production capabilities.

Brazil is an ideal market for Canadian food and beverage exporters due to their deficiency in diverse Canadian food and beverage products and ingredients.

For more information and to register click here.