World’s first mobile lithium extraction technology

International Battery Metals announced that SLR International Corporation completed its independent review of IBAT’s modular, mobile lithium extraction plant. The review verified the patented technology extracts more than 65 per cent of available lithium from brine, effectively strips out impurities and recycles and reuses more than 94 per cent of water.

“The results of this independent review are a strong validation of our ground-breaking technology,” said Dr. John Burba, CEO, IBAT. “IBAT’s technology is faster and more economical because it can be built, deployed and brought on-line in a fraction of the time, and at a fraction of the cost of traditional lithium mining models, and further, we can extract more lithium from a given resource with less environmental impact than any other available technology.”

The modular direct lithium extraction plant located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has been flow-testing lithium-bearing brine since early May, and extracting lithium chloride since mid-May, making IBAT the first company globally to successfully operate a commercial-scale mobile lithium extraction plant.