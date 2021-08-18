VW Canada offers free charging for ID.4 owners

August 18, 2021 Mario Cywinski

Volkswagen Canada will provide free unlimited charging for three years from the date of purchase for new owners of 2021 VW ID.4, on Electrify Canada charging network.

“The new ID.4 is designed and engineered to inspire consumers to make the switch to electric by offering all the strengths of a purpose-built SUV, with performance, packaging and value,” says Pierre Boutin, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group Canada. “This collaboration with Electrify Canada allows us to enhance the overall customer experience, by offering complimentary, seamless fast-charging for their first three years of ownership.”

Electrify Canada recently announced that it will expand its charging infrastructure in Canada from 27 stations with 108 chargers to over 100 stations with over 500 chargers across Canada by the end of 2025.

The VW ID.4, using Electrify Canada’s fast charging, can charge from five per cent to 80 per cent in about 38 minutes. Electrify Canada chargers are available in 150 kilowatts (kW) and 350kW.

“As Electrify Canada continues to expand its network across Canada and makes fast-charging more accessible, it’s even easier for consumers to make the transition to an EV,” says Robert Barrosa, senior director of sales, business development and marketing at Electrify Canada. “Collaborating with Volkswagen Canada to offer complimentary charging can enhance the EV ownership experience, helping us move towards our goal to make electric mobility a viable solution for all.”