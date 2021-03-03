Semiotic Labs rebrands, introducing Samotics

Semiotic Labs is now Samotics, as the company announced a new brand identity and recent investment, including a new visual identity and web site.

The company has also completed new funding of five-million-euro. The investment will be used to accelerate Samotics’ expansion into the U.S. market, execute rollout of new features and further technological innovation in predictive maintenance.

In the last 12 months, Samotics doubled its employee number as its international client base expanded with the addition of industrial companies (Total, Henkel, Evonik and FrieslandCampina).

“Samotics is working toward a future where zero per cent unplanned downtime will be the new norm for organizations worldwide. We are passionate about helping customers achieve their goals and strive to become the leading provider in predictive maintenance globally,” said Jasper Hoogeweegen, CEO, Samotics. “Samotics’ new brand identity and recent investment provides a solid foundation for this. Our plans for 2021 are focused on empowering more customers across more industries with best in-class smart asset monitoring and analytics.”