Retired Timmins tech teacher recognized for excellence in education

TIMMINS, Ont. — A retired teacher who taught in Timnins, Ont. has been recognized as an outstanding technology educator by Skills Ontario and the the Ontario Council for Technology Education (OCTE).

Mario Blouin, who taught for the Conseil Scolaire Catholique de District Des Grandes Rivieres is the recipient of the 2020 Dick Hopkins Award of Excellence in Technological Education.

Blouin taught technology for 32 years before retiring in June last year. A professional welder, he also became an expert in robotics and design, communications and animation, and machining and manufacturing. In addition to his work in the school system, Blouin led many conference workshops, symposiums and formal discussions with university teacher certification programs.

The award is in honour of Dick Hopkins, a technology educator at Napanee and Sydenham High Schools and Queen’s University Faculty of Education who inspired students with his enthusiasm and dedication to his craft. He passed away suddenly in October 2002.

Skills Ontario and the Ontario Council for Technology Education (OCTE) grant an annual award of excellence in his name to outstanding technology educators. Recipients are educators or administrators involved in technological education who endorse community-based projects, promote skilled trade and technology careers, and uphold quality teaching with enthusiasm for technological education.

Blouin will be presented with the award by Skills Ontario and OCTE at the OCTE Awards Gala on Nov. 23 at the Hilton Mississauga Meadowvale in Mississauga, Ont.

Skills Ontario is a non-profit organization based in Waterloo, Ont. that promotes the development of skilled trades in Ontario.

OCTE, based in Hannon, Ont., provides teacher resources, training and professional development opportunities.