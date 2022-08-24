Remade announces metal recovery technology license

The Remade Institute announced a technology license involving a technological innovation capable of recovering precious metals from used electronics more easily and cost-effectively.

“Congratulations to the entire project team, including the researchers with Virginia Tech, the team at Phinix, and our tech team at the Institute,” said Nabil Nasr, CEO, Remade. “A new technology license is a great accomplishment, and we believe it will be incredibly valuable to U.S.-based electronics recycling companies.”

Details of the technological innovation, which involves both the hardware set-up and the process, are the subject of a pending patent and are confidential.