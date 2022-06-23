RCAF names winners of STEM studies and aerospace scholarship

June 23, 2022 Monica Ferguson

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation announced 50 recipients of its RCAF Foundation Scholarships, awarded to Canada’s next generation of leaders in aviation and aerospace.

Jeremy Diamond, founding CEO, RCAF Foundation, said submissions from young Canadians across the country spoke strongly about career aspirations, contributions to these fields of endeavour and to a vision for the future of aviation and aerospace.

Each scholarship is valued at $1,000 and is supported by Air Canada, BMO, CAE, CIBC, JDS Group of Companies, Hamilton International Airport, Winnipeg Jets.

Applicants answered two questions:

Tell us about yourself and why you are pursuing a career in aviation and aerospace?

How will your career path and goals make a meaningful contribution to your chosen field or to your community?