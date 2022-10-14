Procore expands digital twin partnerships with Willow

Procore Technologies partner with Willow to allow real estate and infrastructure owners to streamline the transition of digital deliverables from the construction phase to the handover and operations phases.

Through this integration, asset owners can trace historical records of construction data from their supply chain that is leveraged throughout the asset’s life cycle. This ‘digital thread’ of information can be used to identify vendor performance assessment to informing portfolio performance management, maintenance, and future construction planning.

“We believe digital twins will transform the built environment,” said Joshua Ridley, CEO and co-founder, Willow. “Through this partnership and integration, digital twins and smart asset solutions can be deployed faster and more seamlessly, which in turn can drive smarter maintenance and capital planning.”

Willow’s digital twin software, WillowTwin assembles and structures data across static, spatial and live data sources, into a virtual replica of the built form. Through the twin, users can drive operational efficiency and cost reductions, improve their sustainability management, and improve IoT/operational technology security across their facilities.