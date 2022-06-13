Polytechnic Institute and Prostep partner

June 13, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Prostep’s OpenPDM, provides automated integration between PLM system Siemens Teamcenter and Manufacturing Execution System (MES) from iBASEt, Solumina, by automatically syncing items and bill-of-materials.

OpenPDM streamlines Purdue’s IN-MaC implementation of PDM and MES tools in their laboratory preparations for upcoming integrations and allows for future PLM systems such as Teamcenter to integrate into Purdue’s existing ecosystem.

The solution will be deployed at Purdue’s Indiana Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC) which houses the Intelligent Manufacturing Testbed.

“Prostep is excited to be an educational partner and part of digital transformation solutions addressed at Purdue’s IN-MaC. Prostep solutions not only assist in educating students about the complex challenges of digital integration, but also displays to manufacturers and companies the endless possibilities and value of our integration and data exchange solutions to modern technologies,” said Courtney Rainey, Key Account Manager, Prostep.