Over 300 industry leaders and researchers will speak this month at WeaveSphere

WeaveSphere announced its speaker roster for its upcoming technology innovation conference hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on November 15-17.

Artificial intelligence ethicist, Dr. William Barry will deliver the keynote with three AI “beings.”

Professor Gillian Hadfield, director of the Schwartz Reisman Institute for Technology and Society, will discuss regulating the safety, security, and responsibility of technology through the lens of policy design.

Marcel Mitran, IBM Fellow, IBM Master Inventor and the CTO for Cloud Platform for zSystems and LinuxONE, will discuss thinking differently about technology and the impacts of responsible computing.

In addition to the three keynote speakers, 11 featured speakers from organizations including Unity, MMH Technology Group, Ontario Brain Institute, Yahoo Finance, Fuel Media, IBM Canada, Ocean Falls Blockchain and Clearco will share their thoughts on how innovation can solve problems.

WeaveSphere attracts more than 1000 attendees and offers over 170 industry speakers, 155 university speakers, 25 workshops, 55 exhibits and insights from internationally recognized research.

There will also be a start-up pitch competition where one company will take home a $50,000 prize.

“Now, more than ever, technology is creating the security, stability and resiliency people and businesses need to solve the problems of today and secure a position of strength for the future,” said Marcellus Mindel, head of advanced studies, IBM Canada Lab. “WeaveSphere brings the brightest minds in academia, development and industry together to apply their knowledge, share ideas and have meaningful conversations that often become the impetus for transformative technology that solves problems today and tomorrow.”

In its 32nd year, WeaveSphere is a collaboration between IBM Canada’s academic and research technology conference (previously called CASCON) and Evoke Canada’s industry-focused developer conference. In 2019 the organizations merged to pursue the mission of connecting industry professionals with academia, developers, and students.