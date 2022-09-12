Nokia 5G fieldrouter to extend private wireless capabilities

Nokia is extending its user equipment to facilitate private wireless network connectivity in North America. The Nokia 5G Industrial fieldrouter and dongle, radio access spectrum capabilities and Nokia connectivity operations dashboard will provide options for the deployment and management of secure, reliable private 4G/LTE and 5G wireless for enterprises, educational establishments and cities.

The Nokia Industrial 5G fieldrouter and 5G dongle can be deployed in Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) 3.5 GHz spectrum in the US and Canada. The 4G fieldrouter and dongle can be used for Anterix 900 MHz licensed spectrum nationwide across the US to connect machines, autonomous vehicles and robots. Nokia radio access points are also ready for CBRS 5G standalone deployments. Leveraging the Nokia integrated CBRS solution, which also includes spectrum access system and Domain Proxy capabilities.

“The release of CBRS spectrum by the FCC for enterprise and public entity use has led to the acceleration in private wireless deployments,” said Todd Nate, head of private wireless in North America, Nokia. “Nokia is now working with over 90 private wireless customers in the country, of which over 70 are using CBRS shared spectrum. These are instrumental in connecting underserved communities and digitally transforming enterprises, and by readying our equipment we can help them evolve to 5G at their own pace.”