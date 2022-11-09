Plant.ca

Merck KGaA and p-Chip Corporation collaborate in machine-to-machine value chains

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and p-Chip Corporation join in an agreement to develop and implement a solution that offers digital trust in machine-to-machine (M2M) connected industrial value chains.

“The processes and technologies that power product development are evolving rapidly,” said Bill Eibon, CTO, p-Chip Corporation. “But methods for monitoring those processes need to keep up with production technology. This agreement will advance visibility, traceability and quality assurance to a level that is not only revolutionary, but also absolutely necessary for the machine-powered realities of our modern industrial value chains.”

The blockchain solution of Merck KGaA is a patented technology that allows anchoring digital data with real-world objects by leveraging crypto anchors to create crypto objects and therefore creating digital twins. While p-Chip micro transponder technology is used as a digital twin enabler for Merck KGaA using Digital Twin features like digital traceability, human-machine collaboration, and complex processes automation through Smart Contracts.

The joint development agreement focuses on advancing M2M visibility and communication.

