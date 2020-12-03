Made in Canada COVID testing now available from LuminUltra

FREDERICTON, NB — LuminUltra has received Health Canada authorization to sell and distribute its GeneCount COVID-19 RT-qPCR assay kit.

Authorization allows the Fredericton, NB-based biotechnology company to supply governments and businesses across Canada with COVID-19 testing capabilities.

“This new product line gives governments and businesses across Canada the tools they need to deliver a high volume of the most accurate COVID-19 test results possible in under two hours,” said LuminUltra Chairman and CEO Pat Whalen. “With this Health Canada authorization we are now able to expand our efforts in the fight against COVID-19 by providing accurate and fast testing solutions for both remote locations and high-capacity mobile labs.”

GeneCount COVID-19 testing solutions include: sample collection kits; isolation reagents; the COVID-19 assay; and a range of qPCR testing devices and software for simple interpretation of COVID-19 test results with industry-leading accuracy and sensitivity.

The GeneCount platform provides results on 16 to 96 tests in under two hours per run and includes instruments tailored to two specific needs: portable, point-of-need devices and high capacity, automated devices for mobile and traditional brick-and-mortar laboratories.

The instruments run multiple sample types and test targets including environmental surveillance of surface or wastewater samples for the virus, both proved to help with early detection of potential outbreaks. They also target common water- and food-borne pathogens such as legionella, coliforms, algae, listeria, salmonella, and more through adaptable testing kits.