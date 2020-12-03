Kanata business group launches platform to attract global talent

OTTAWA: The Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) has launched Discover Technata 2.0, a global talent attraction platform consisting of virtual career fairs, talent roadshows and a state of the art job board.

The platform is one of the components of the Discover Technata Talent Recovery Plan to further position Kanata North as an international destination for tech professionals.

The Kanata North Technology Park has 540 companies that cover communications, 5G wireless networking, software-as-a-service, connected and autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, assembly and manufacturing and cybersecurity.

Emerging startups, such as Youi.tv, Solace, and Martello, as well as multinationals including Blackberry QNX, Nokia, Ericsson, Cienna, Mitel and Huawei, anchor many of their key R&D activities within the tech cluster.

The organization’s Talent Recovery Plan is a digital transformation initiative that supports knowledge-based businesses in the technology park that employs about 28,000 workers.