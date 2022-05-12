Innovative Automation and 3M collaboration

May 12, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Innovative Automation Inc., and 3M, are joining together to create an automated solution for tape application.

The collaboration between 3M and Innovative Automation provides a way to apply 3M tapes for high-volume applications at production speeds not achievable with manual tape application.

The RoboTape System for 3M Tape allows industrial manufacturers to have 3M tape in their assembly processes while maximizing production throughput, improving quality, reducing or re-tasking manual labour, and limiting re-work.

Advertisement

“At 3M, we are focused on helping our customers improve bonding accuracy and outcomes wherever they are in their automation journey, and this system is another step forward for industrial manufacturing,” said Chris Goralski, President, 3M. “We are thrilled to be working with Innovative Automation to help bring our customers new ways to support their applications.”

The RoboTape System for 3M tape features are pre-configured and optimized for a variety of 3M VHB tapes, capable of zero-downtime spool changes, a patent-pending feed system and a lightweight applicator head. Design that can be integrated onto small or large industrial robots or cobots from a variety of robot OEMs to match customer preferences. Utilizes level wound rolls of 3M VHB Tape to achieve extended run times and minimize material handling.