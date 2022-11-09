Hydro-Québec prepares for increased electricity demand

In the Electricity Supply Plan 2023–2032, filed with the Régie de l’énergie, Hydro-Québec anticipates an increase of 14 per cent in Québec’s electricity demand over the 2022–2032 period. This increase is due to several factors, many of which relate to the energy transition.

The anticipated growth considers energy efficiency efforts that will make it possible to curtail 8.9 TWh by 2032.

To meet the growing demand, Hydro-Québec will add energy and capacity to its supply portfolio with two new calls for tenders, one for 300 MW of wind power and the other for 480 MW of renewable energy. Two more, for 1000 MW of wind power and 1300 MW of renewable energy, respectively, will be launched in the next few months, and others will follow in the coming years to meet the needs set out in the Electricity Supply Plan 2023–2032.

Advertisement

Hydro-Québec filed a request with the Régie de l’énergie regarding suspension of the allocation process to the blockchain industry. Under this process, approximately 270 MW were slated to be dedicated to cryptographic use over the short term, but the allocation of that amount of capacity to this use would increase pressure on current balances.