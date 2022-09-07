Growing 5G and AI boost the global demand for new form factors: report

Frost & Sullivan’s analysis, Growth Opportunities Driven by New Form Factors, finds that the adoption of new form factors for devices will surge rapidly with advancements in connectivity technology. Additionally, the advent of 5G and expanding AI will further inflate the global demand. This will lead to improved innovation across wearables, flexible devices, and implants.

“As the demand for new pliable form factors increases, companies cannot rely on traditionally shaped devices to capture market share,” said Akshay Menon, senior research analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “This encourages big electronic companies to work with newer materials to manufacture durable and flexible electronics.”

To tap into the growth prospects of new form factors, the analysis suggest that market participants should: partner with application companies and social platforms to ensure their offerings are compatible with the device hardware, establishing an immersive customer experience. Invest in research to develop durable materials, as current stretchable materials are thermoplastic, meaning heat softens them and makes them unable to withstand thermal exposure. As well as associate with organizations in the technology-enabled space as new form of technology is dependent on internet connectivity and AI.