Government of Canada invests in Saskatchewan innovation

An investment will be made of $900,000 to support Regina’s Agtech Accelerator, and an additional $400,000 to support Jobbox Software as they expand functionality and markets for their technology.

The Accelerator supports early-stage agtech companies to scale-up and grow by providing critical access to resources, programming and capital investment.

“The Greater Regina Area has the innovation ecosystem in place to support the expansion of our city as a global agriculture and food powerhouse,” said Tina Beaudry-Mellor, CEO, Economic Development Regina. “Many of the pieces are already in place. Regina is located at the centre of 80 per cent of Canada’s farmland, with sound logistics, a robust financing and venture capital system, global ag companies, and an Agtech Accelerator that will help our start-ups grow and scale to meet the challenge of feeding the world sustainably. The challenge will be to meet the demand for skilled labour. With this PrairiesCan investment and our post-secondary partnerships, we’re meeting that challenge head-on.”