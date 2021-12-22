Plant.ca

GMC teases electric Sierra Denali

December 22, 2021   Mario Cywinski

Photo: General Motors

General Motors released a teaser image of its third electric vehicle, the Sierra Denali EV. The all-electric version of GMC’s pickup truck will join the GMC HUMMER EV and GMC HUMMER SUV.

“Sierra Denali holds tremendous equity for GMC and our customers,” said Duncan Aldred, Vice-President, GMC. “We now have an opportunity to evolve Sierra’s capabilities and technologies, as afforded by transitioning to an all-electric propulsion while also elevating the luxurious design and comfort associated with Denali.”

The electric version of the Sierra will be built on the company’s Ultium platform. It will launch in Denali trim only.

A full reveal will take place in 2022, and once production begins it will take place at GM’s Factory ZERO Assembly Plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

