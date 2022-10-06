German Technology Day 2022 returns this fall

This years’ theme of the German Technology Day is, The Future of Automation: Digital, Sustainable, Efficient. Hosted by 15 companies in automation and advanced manufacturing, Canada’s fourth series of German Technology Day will be on October 20 at Humber College, Toronto, and on November 3 at Plaza Centre-Ville in Montreal. The host companies are all located in Canada with headquarters in Germany.

This event is targeted toward design engineers, technicians, system integrators, panel builders, and supply chain professionals and all members of the industrial and IT manufacturing and electrical sectors. The event will include discussions on industry trends and thought leadership in the industry.

All participants at the Toronto and Montreal GTD events, can enter a contest to win prizes worth $2500 by visiting each booth and completing a passport.

Products from various organizations will be displayed by host companies. Visitors will be able to witness integration of technology and learn how to find cost-effective and sustainable solutions.

The GTD events in Toronto and Montreal will commence with greetings from the senior members of the German Consulate. The agenda will include presentations and workshops, such as: Sick Sensor Intelligence discussion on unlocking the full potential of sensor intelligence, Samson’s talk on embedded AI in smart positioners providing prescriptive maintenance and Festo’s presentation on filling the training gap with workforce development.

Media partner, Annex Business Media with brands MRO, Plant magazine, Canadian Manufacturing, Manufacturing Automation, Design Engineering and EP&T will have media booths at the event.

German Technology Day 2022: registration