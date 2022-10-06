Gatik and Loblaw launch first driverless deployment in Canada

Gatik announced its fully driverless commercial operations with Loblaw Companies. Gatik is now moving select online grocery orders, for Loblaw’s PC Express service, with a fleet of multi-temperature autonomous box trucks.

Loblaw and Gatik have transported over 150,000 autonomous deliveries (with a safety driver on board), with a 100 per cent safety record. Gatik’s fully driverless deployment recently represents the first time that an autonomous trucking company has removed the safety driver from a daily delivery route in Canada.

“Working with Gatik, we’ve demonstrated that autonomous driving technology enables supply chain efficiency, moving more orders more frequently for our customers,” said David Markwell, chief technology and analytics officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. “Being the first in Canada with this technology and deploying a fully driverless solution is exciting and illustrates our commitment to making grocery shopping better for customers.”