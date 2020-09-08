E3 Metals awarded $98,000 Alberta Innovates grant

E3 Metals’ proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology is scaling up in collaboration with global lithium producer Livent Corp. The company said the technology allows the company to extract lithium from a brine resource at a faster production rate with higher recovery than others in the industry.

The company will be integrating its DLE technology with traditional oilfield methods using the drilling, reservoir and facilities expertise based in Alberta.

The work aligns with the Canada-US Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals strategy, which secures supply chains for critical minerals needed for important sectors.

Calgary-based Scovan Engineering specializes in innovative and sustainable solutions for industrial, renewable and emerging energy projects. Fluid Domains is a hydrogeology consultancy based in Cochrane, Alta.