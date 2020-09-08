PLANT

E3 Metals awarded $98,000 Alberta Innovates grant

Project will determine the development plan and costs of a brine projects.

September 8, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


General
Technology
Alberta Innovates
brine
E3 Metals
lithium

CALGARY — E3 Metals Corp., a lithium extraction technology innovator, has received a $98,798 grant from Alberta Innovates for a brine production project at the province’s Leduc Reservoir.
The money will help with funding of the project that will determine the development plan and costs. This work is being completed through a joint collaboration with Scovan Engineering Inc. and Fluid Domains Inc.

E3 Metals’ proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology is scaling up in collaboration with global lithium producer Livent Corp. The company said the technology allows the company to extract lithium from a brine resource at a faster production rate with higher recovery than others in the industry.

The company will be integrating its DLE technology with traditional oilfield methods using the drilling, reservoir and facilities expertise based in Alberta.

The work aligns with the Canada-US Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals strategy, which secures supply chains for critical minerals needed for important sectors.

Calgary-based Scovan Engineering specializes in innovative and sustainable solutions for industrial, renewable and emerging energy projects. Fluid Domains is a hydrogeology consultancy based in Cochrane, Alta.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Metals and minerals scarcity
Feds invest $98M for the minerals and metals sector
CO2 Solutions gets a $15M CCEMC carbon capture grant
Russel Metals set to acquire Alberta Industrial Metals for $30 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*