Digitized companies doing better through COVID-19: SAP report

TORONTO — Companies that were well into their digital transformation performed better through the COVID-19 pandemic, while companies without a robust digital strategy are being left behind, according to a SAP Canada study conducted by IDC Canada.

While 95% of enterprises surveyed had established a formal digital strategy, most companies were at very different stages of their transformation.

The study shows of the 17% of enterprises identified as leaders, 82% have a digital strategy that’s fully integrated into the business or is complete and already producing significant results.

The 98% of enterprises categorized as observers (14%) are beginning to build their digital strategies or executing on them. SAP said this divide in digital readiness reveals a clear connection between COVID-19 resiliency and intelligent leadership progress.

The study examined the impact of COVID-19 on revenue, workforce, operational capacity and facilities. These core functions have been impacted in two thirds of Canadian enterprises, but leaders have been more resilient – 14% expect a revenue increase during the pandemic.

Key attributes that have helped leaders to remain resilient include:

• Willingness to adjust the workforce mix to support digital initiatives.

• A belief that it’s very important to improve employee experience while improving customer experience.

• A change management strategy that’s fully integrated into the digital strategy.

Download The Intelligent Enterprise: Building an Agile and Resilient Business here.