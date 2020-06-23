DigifabQG to help Quebec manufacturers adopt Industry 4.0 tech

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Quebec manufacturers have a new tool to help them initiate or accelerate a digital transformation. Longueuil, Que.’s industrial expertise centre (IEC), now known as DigifabQG, gives manufacturers a single point of contact with digitization experts.

DigifabQG, a contraction of digital and fabrication and QG for Quartier Général (or headquarters), belongs to a network that includes four IECs in Longueuil, Saint-Laurent, Drummondville and Quebec City. The site, located in the Pierre-Dupuy Vocational Training Centre in Longueuil, will be inaugurated in September.

There are three areas of the centre: discovery, featuring success stories and existing technologies that could well provide a solution; demonstration, where software, packages and technologies are tested before use; and the interaction zone, where experiences replicate real-world industrial situations for companies ready to purchase digital solutions.

Four specialists in artificial and business intelligence, robotics, advanced automation, manufacturing optimization and business strategies have access to a network of partners that can help accelerate digital projects.

DigifabQG services will be offered in person or through videoconferencing.

The centre is backed by 15 support organizations and educational institutions, as well as the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation du Québec, Investissement Québec – CRIQ, the Association pour le développement de la recherche et de l’innovation du Québec (ADRIQ), and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Industrial technology provider Siemens Canada is providing $6.5 million in state-of-the-art equipment and financial company Desjardins has invested $500,000.